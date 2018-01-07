Why Do Black Writers Matter?

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Why Do Black Writers Matter?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

“They didn’t know the people and I think they were just sort of talking about it like it was a jungle; these were just sort of hooligans running around with no hearts and no souls.”- Lena Waithe 

With the first week and probably the coldest on East Coast of 2018 thus far coming to a close, we all need a new series to watch. With a Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder crossover in the works (leave it to Shonda Rhimes to have us go crazy), the spin-off series Grown-ish starring the amazing Yara Shahidi, and now everyone cannot wait for the latest series ‘The Chi‘ airing on Showtime written by Lena Waithe. 

In 2017 Lena Waithe won an Emmy for her for co-writing the Netflix comedy Master of None with star Aziz Ansari, that was based on her own experience coming out to her mother. This year Lena brings a new series called ‘The Chi’ even though the upcoming drama is fiction based it does include a truth component. According to Complex.com Waithe was displeased with the report coverage of her hometown Chicago during interviews on new broadcast stations between 2014-2015 where she felt the stories were bias and disconnected. So Lena decided to create a compelling drama to showcase the stories that were not being told by major broadcast stations. Ultimately, Waithe wanted to display that the individuals who were being reported had heart, soul, and ambition. Lena sits down with Complex to discuss her writing process, and why it is important to have unique and divisive voices in television.

Take a look at the trailer for the Showtime drama ‘The Chi’

 

Stay up-to-date by following us on FacebookTwitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Why Do Black Writers Matter?

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 hours ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 hours ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 hours ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos