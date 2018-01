WINNING! Mary J. Blige Receiving Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Everyone loves Mary J. and this honor is well overdue!

The news that she will be finally receiving her star came out this summer, now we know the Mudbound star will be honored on January 11th. Just in time for Awards season to be in full swing.

Her long time friend and fellow Star-haver Sean “Diddy” Combs will join Hollywood Chamber president and CEO Leron Gubler to unveil her star. Nice! She’s being awarded in the Recording category, and will go down in Walk of Fame history at 6201 Hollywood Blvd. in front of Eastown.

Also On 100.3: