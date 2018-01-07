Michael Wolff Supports His Sources for His President Trump Book

Michael Wolff Supports His Sources for His President Trump Book

Michael Wolff, the author of the much ballyhooed new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, appeared on the Today show Friday morning to talk not just about his book, but about the way his credibility is being called into question upon its release — specifically, by the president’s lawyers, who attempted to block the book with a cease and desist. “I would say, where do I send the box of chocolates,” Wolff joked to Savannah Guthrie, in that Trump is actually helping him sell books with the controversy.

Aside from helping him sell books, Wolff says that Trump’s response is also helping him prove his point in the book. As far as the threat of a lawsuit, Wolff pointed out that this is essentially Trump’s MO, and that he has a 35-year history of legal threats. When asked if he could back up his reporting with recordings, Wolff told Guthrie, “I work like every journalist works, so I have recordings, I have notes, I am certainly and absolutely in every way, comfortable with everything I’ve reported in this book.”

“My credibility is being questioned by a man with less credibility than anyone who has ever walked on earth at this point,” Wolff continued.

Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House is out in stores today, January 5.

 

