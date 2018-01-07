Feature Story
What the?! Maury Offers to Help Cardi B With Offset Issues

The Maury Show Offers Cardi B Help But Black Twitter Aint Here For It

Written By: Nia Noelle

For years we’ve watched The Maury Show “help” couples sort through their issues on the show with talking, lie detector test and gold ‘ole paternity test.

Well our girl Cardi B has recently had a few issues since getting engaged to Offset like cheating, an alleged side baby and a sex tape.  Cardi has even gone as far to address the issue on stage by quoting Beyonce saying “you’re gonna loose your wife”

But The Maury Show has so graciously stepped up to help Cardi B out with her issues with a simple tweet…

And in true black twitter fashion they weren’t here for The Maury Show’s offer.

Photos