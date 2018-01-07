The First Lady — We Mean Ivanka Trump — Reportedly Wants To Be President Of The United States

Photo by

National
Home > National

The First Lady — We Mean Ivanka Trump — Reportedly Wants To Be President Of The United States

God help us all.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Donald Trump has a disturbing relationship with his daughter Ivanka Trump, from saying how “hot” she is and claiming he would date her if they weren’t related. Also, many people have joked that Ivanka is viewed as the First Lady, not Melania. Well,  there is truth to jokes. In Michael Wolff‘s book Fire and Fury, he confirms that Ivanka is seen  as the First Lady. However, we already knew this, but what we didn’t know is that First Lady Ivanka has presidential aspirations.

Wolff wrote, “Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump.” Allegedly, even the vile Steve Bannon was “horrified” to hear about this “deal.” Wolff also claimed Bannon said Ivanka was “as dumb as a brick.”

Sadly, President Ivanka Trump isn’t that farfetched. If her father can do it, the America people will vote for anyone who makes them feel like America will be “great again.” Maybe Malia or Sasha Obama can save the day!

SOURCE: Newsweek, New York Post

SEE ALSO:

Actress Tina Fey Slams College-Educated White Women Who Voted For Trump

Women Plan March On Washington To Protest Trump Election

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 hours ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 hours ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 hours ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos