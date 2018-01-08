Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Our Fav Black Celebs in Solidarity At The Golden Globes

Hollywood Made A Big Statement Against Sexual Harassment at The 75th Golden Globes

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Venturelli / Getty

The 75th Annual Golden Globes will defiantly go down in history.  Not because of who won big for the night but because of the celebrities that came together in solidarity to protest Hollywood’s culture of sexual harassment.

Since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke in October, numerous women have come forward with sexual assault allegations. On Jan. 1, over 300 actresses and other women in the film industry launched the Time’s Up Initiative, which is “a unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere.”

And as quick as this initiative was launched stylist and celebrities scrambled to find the hottest black couture to slay the runway and make a statement against sexual harassment.

Check out some of our favorite looks from black celebrities at the 75th Annual Golden Globes.

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Melanin in Black at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

19 photos Launch gallery

Melanin in Black at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Continue reading Melanin in Black at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Melanin in Black at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 hours ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 hours ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 hours ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos