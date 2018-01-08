Our Fav Black Celebs in Solidarity At The Golden Globes

The 75th Annual Golden Globes will defiantly go down in history. Not because of who won big for the night but because of the celebrities that came together in solidarity to protest Hollywood’s culture of sexual harassment.

Since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke in October, numerous women have come forward with sexual assault allegations. On Jan. 1, over 300 actresses and other women in the film industry launched the Time’s Up Initiative, which is “a unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere.”

And as quick as this initiative was launched stylist and celebrities scrambled to find the hottest black couture to slay the runway and make a statement against sexual harassment.

Check out some of our favorite looks from black celebrities at the 75th Annual Golden Globes.