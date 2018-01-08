Son Of Black Veteran Slain By Cops Vows To Keep Fighting For Justice

Photo by

National
Home > National

Son Of Black Veteran Slain By Cops Vows To Keep Fighting For Justice

How could federal prosecutors not see evidence of police wrongdoing?

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

The son of a military veteran who was killed by the White Plains, New York police refused to go away quietly after federal prosecutors decided not to file criminal charges against the officers who killed his mentally ill father.

RELATED: $21 Million Lawsuit Moves Forward In Death Of Black Veteran Slain By Cops At His NY Home

“The problem with the DOJ’s decision to close the case surrounding my father’s death is with the law, itself and not the evidence. Federal Prosecutors and the Court only focus was on the last seconds where all the witnesses, who are of course all police, testified and alleged that my father posed an imminent threat to life,” Kenneth Chamberlain Jr. said on Facebook.

In 2011, the elder Kenneth Chamberlain, 68, was home alone when he accidentally pressed his medical alert butoon. The former corrections officer told the responding police that he didn’t need help and declined to open his door. The officers, however, refused to leave and got into a 90-minute standoff with the him, insulting the elderly man with racial slurs. After he armed himself with a knife, the cops broke down the door and shot him with a Taser and beanbag ammunition before fatally shooting him with a gun. After all of that, the U.S. attorney found insufficient evidence for criminal charges, ABC News reported.

Kenneth Chamberlain Jr. blamed the officers for creating the situation “with their lack of professionalism, disrespectful, egotistical and racist behavior.” He called for “reform minded” judges and prosecutors who “believe in rule of law because it clearly was not adhered to in this case.” He has good reason to be bitter. In addition to that, a Westchester County, New York jury in 2016 rejected a $21 million federal wrongful death lawsuit, concluding that the officers did not use excessive force against Kenneth Chamberlain Sr. It wasn’t immediately clear what he plans to do next in his search for justice.

SOURCE:  News Journal, ABC News

SEE ALSO:

There Are Calls To Boycott Black Panther Because Michael B. Jordan Is Reportedly Dating A White Woman

Will Philadelphia Police Be Held Accountable For Latest Shooting Of Unarmed Black Man?

Mike Brown

41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

41 photos Launch gallery

41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 18 hours ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 20 hours ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 20 hours ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos