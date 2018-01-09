NAACP Calls For A ‘Blizzard Of Snowflakes’ To Protest Trump’s Atlanta Visit

The NAACP wants President Donald Trump to have a memorable visit Monday night at the College Football Championship game in Atlanta. It’s urging folks who attend the big match to wear white to protest the president.
SEE ALSO: Donald Trump Attacks Civil Rights Legend John Lewis On Twitter
“We will not let the President’s visit go without a response. If you are lucky enough to attend the game, we encourage you to bring a white towel to wave simulating a blizzard while the president is in the packed stadium. Trump supporters mockingly call the opposition snowflakes, but when we come together we create a mighty storm,” the NAACP’s Atlanta branch said on Facebook.
What’s this snowflake protest all about? The term snowflake came originally into use to criticize millennials who crumbled under the pressure of facing the world as adults because their parents coddled too much. During Trump’s campaign for president, he bashed liberals for being too politically correct and sensitive. His followers began using the term snowflake to insult anyone on the left who protested anything from police brutality to Trump’s harsh immigrant policies.
Many of Atlanta’s Black residents have looked forward to this opportunity to protest the president. Trump, in one of his twitter rants, attacked the city’s Democratic Rep. John Lewis because he declined to attend the presidential inauguration last year and questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s election victory. “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results,” Trump tweeted. Refuse Fascism ATL, an antifascist group, is urging protesters to take a knee before kickoff in solidarity with Black NFL players who Trump attacked for protesting police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem, ESPN reported.
SOURCE: ESPN, Associated Press
SEE ALSO:
The First Lady — We Mean Ivanka Trump — Reportedly Wants To Be President Of The United States
There Are Calls To Boycott Black Panther Because Michael B. Jordan Is Reportedly Dating A White Woman
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25