NAACP Calls For A ‘Blizzard Of Snowflakes’ To Protest Trump’s Atlanta Visit

Here’s what the snowflake protest is all about.

Posted 1 hour ago
The NAACP wants President Donald Trump to have a memorable visit Monday night at the College Football Championship game in Atlanta. It’s urging folks who attend the big match to wear white to protest the president.

“We will not let the President’s visit go without a response. If you are lucky enough to attend the game, we encourage you to bring a white towel to wave simulating a blizzard while the president is in the packed stadium. Trump supporters mockingly call the opposition snowflakes, but when we come together we create a mighty storm,” the NAACP’s Atlanta branch said on Facebook.

 

 

What’s this snowflake protest all about? The term snowflake came originally into use to criticize millennials who crumbled under the pressure of facing the world as adults because their parents coddled too much. During Trump’s campaign for president, he bashed liberals for being too politically correct and sensitive. His followers began using the term snowflake to insult anyone on the left who protested anything from police brutality to Trump’s harsh immigrant policies.

Many of Atlanta’s Black residents have looked forward to this opportunity to protest the president. Trump, in one of his twitter rants, attacked the city’s Democratic Rep. John Lewis because he declined to attend the presidential inauguration last year and questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s election victory. “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results,” Trump tweeted. Refuse Fascism ATL, an antifascist group, is urging protesters to take a knee before kickoff in solidarity with Black NFL players who Trump attacked for protesting police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem, ESPN reported.

SOURCE:  ESPN, Associated Press

Photos