Kanye West Rapped Over The Phone For A Fan That Was Battling Cancer

Kim and Kanye quietly put together this amazing gift

Posted 1 hour ago
2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Though he’s been on a hiatus from the spotlight recently, Kanye West is known for making the news following stories that tend to revolve around him saying something people deem as “crazy.” Whether he’s speaking the truth or not is up to interpretation for each individual fan, but the fact of the matter is that the media tends to portray Mr. West as someone who does a lot of outrageous things–which also means they don’t highlight when he does something spectacular. It’s a catch 22: if celebrities do nice things for their fans and mention it themselves, it seems like they’re fishing for compliments of praise. But when one does something without it getting publicized, casual fans might think their negative stories are all that exist. Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian commonly do good deeds without broadcasting them (like donating a lot to charity or sending fans free sneakers) but luckily, a recent deed by Kanye got out to the media via another fan.

One Twitter user named Debbie told a story about a girl from her hometown who was greatly affected by Kanye recently. She said that the young girl was battling cancer and was a huge fan of the Chicago emcee, and because of that, Kanye gave her a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The Saint Pablo rapper called the woman on the phone and rapped for her one on one, which according to Debbie, made the girl very happy in the last few moments of her life–she passed away a few days later.

After that tweet got a lot of attention on Twitter from a TeamKanyeDaily  retweet, even Kim K responded and let everyone know that her and Ye are praying for the family of the young girl.

Big ups to Kanye and Kim for giving this girl such a special gift and prayers to her whole family during this difficult time.

Photos