People Are Living For Debra Messing Calling Out E!’s Pay Gap During An Interview On E!

She managed to be savage and eloquent at the same time

Posted 1 hour ago
Debra Messing

Source: Jim Spellman/WireImage / Getty

Debra Messing shocked a lot of people with one of her red carpet interviews at Sunday night’s Golden Globe awards. While being interview by E!’s Giuliana Rancic, the Will & Grace star began talking about how disappointed she is in E! after learning about the huge pay gap between their male and female employees that caused former correspondent Catt Sadler to leave the network. Rancic was obviously caught off guard, as were fans–but the surprise in the eyes of fans was positive as people became incredibly impressed by how bold Messing’s message was being delivered on the network she was calling out.

The Golden Globes were full of women speaking out whether on the red carpet or throughout some incredible speeches like the one-of-a-kind Oprah Winfrey‘s powerful words. As Debra Messing strongly proclaimed, “We stand with [Catt Sadler]” it rang extra loudly being broadcast across the network that was paying her a fraction of what they pay her former male counterpart. It’s amazing to see actresses like Ms. Messing holding companies accountable and not being hesitant to stand up for issues like this when speaking directly to the networks that are in the wrong.

Of course, fans of Messing and the award show in general were endlessly impressed by Debra’s bold statement. Everyone loves a messy situation and there’s nothing better than someone being messy for a good cause! Peep some of the reactions to Debra Messing’s incredible calling out of E! to see just how proud the public is of actresses holding the media accountable.

Photos