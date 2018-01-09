Features
Home > Features

Fans Stand Behind Bella Thorne As She Opens Up About Years Of Sexual Abuse

She was the latest actress to join the "time's up" movement

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
much music awards red carpet arrivals

Source: getty / Getty

Bella Thorne was the latest powerful woman to join the Time’s Up movement on Sunday afternoon, leading up to the huge representation of togetherness at last night’s Golden Globes. The actress posted the same photo on both her Twitter and Instagram accounts with different captions, both describing the frightening experiences from her childhood that led her to speak up on the subject ravaging through Hollywood.

Thorne came out to say that she was both sexual and physically abused as a child from as early as she can remember up until she was 14. Though she doesn’t go into a lot of detail about her devastating experience, she encourages everyone to stand up against those who, like her, have been mistreated in their lives–because not everybody is lucky enough to make it out alive.

Of course, fans rallied behind Bella to show her support and thank her for sharing such a difficult personal story with her millions of followers. The Time’s Up movement was all over social media yesterday thanks to every actress at the Golden Globes on Sunday night who wore black in protest. Check out some of the words of support from fans who thank Thorne for sharing her story.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Fans Stand Behind Bella Thorne As She Opens Up About Years Of Sexual Abuse

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 day ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 day ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 day ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos