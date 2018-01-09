Feature Story
Who Was Tupac Shakur?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Daily News front page headline Sept. 14, 1996, Tupac Shakur

Source: New York Daily News Archive / Getty

Tupac Shakur (also known as 2Pac and Makaveli) was a rapper and activist who died in 1996, at the age of 25, after a fatal shooting in Las Vegas, NV. His legacy consisted of:

  • Studying at the Baltimore School of Arts
  • Signing to Suge Knight’s label “Death Row” while in prison
  • Selling over 100 million records worldwide
  • Influencing many of today’s rappers
  • Sparking conversation about urban youth, poverty, police brutality and corruption
  • Later being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

2Pac Facts:

  • Tupac was born in East Harlem, New York on June 16, 1971
  • Tupac’s birth name was Lesane Parish Crooks, but his mom changed it to Tupac when she joined the Black Panther Party
  • Tupac’s mom name was Afeni Shakur (who died May 2, 2016)
  • The name “Shakur” is Arabic and means thankful to God

Discography (Before He Died):

Tupac’s camp would go on to release over a dozen more projects after the artist’s death, such as The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, R U Still Down? (Remember Me), and Until the End of Time. The person said to have killed Tupac was Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, the man that Tupac and his Death Row crew jumped at the MGM, after the Mike Tyson fight. A biopic based on the rise and fall of the artist, appropriately titled “All Eyez On Me,” was released in 2017. Having been deceased for over 21 years so far, his name is still as relevant as the struggles he spoke so boldly about. Rappers like Kodak Black (titled his 2016 mixtape “Lil B.I.G. Pac”) and Boosie BadAzz (titled his 2017 album “BooPac”) are still keeping Pac’s name alive–and so are the fans on social media.

Photos