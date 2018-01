Sources Confirm Oprah “Actively Thinking” About Running For President

Our dreams may be coming true and Oprah may be a future presidential candidate.

Is Oprah planning to run for president? According to her long-time partner Stedman Graham, it’s possible but only if everyone wants her to.

“It’s up to the people,” he told The Los Angeles Times. “She would absolutely do it.” Judging from Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, the people sure do want it. READ MORE

Also On 100.3: