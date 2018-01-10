Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About Running For President

1 reads Leave a comment
We all know that BFF’s speak almost every day so of course Gayle King would have the 411 on what Oprah is thinking about running for president.
And of course TMZ got the scoop directly from Gayle on what Oprah is saying!
