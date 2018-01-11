Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Forbes Reveals Their List Of Hip-Hop’s Future Moguls To Kick Off 2018

There's some unusual suspects on the list

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
NYLON's Rebel Fashion Party, Powered by Land Rover, at Gramercy Terrace at Gramercy Park Hotel

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

As we make our way into the new year, Forbes has recognized  hip-hop’s new class of moneymakers as part of its new Hip-Hop’s Future Moguls list, formerly known as Hip-Hop Cash Princes. Forbes renamed their original roundup to Hip-Hop Future Moguls as a push towards inclusivity and diversity, broadening this year’s criteria to include “age, ethnicity and gender,” which made the way for female artists to finally appear on the list, which is only right. The entire roundup is below, which includes the usual suspects, along with some up-and-comers a lot of people might not have suspected from a huge list like this. The 10 artists all deserve these placements and have unique stories about how they’re making their way to the top–no 2 come-up stories are alike. Take a look at the young moguls making their way to super-stardom (according to Forbes) in 2018:

Cardi B

Post Malone

Tyler, The Creator

Playboi Carti

Dave East

Lizzo

Vic Mensa

Lil Pump

21 Savage

WondaGurl

Those on the list aren’t there for just money, necessarily, but show promise in their ability to make a lasting name for themselves in the music industry. Some of these entires weren’t hard to predict, like Post Malone and 21 Savage, whose collaboration “Rockstar,” which held the Number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks. Other, newer additions like Lizzo and Wondagurl might not have been expected by many, but it’s refreshing to see that such a notable publication is making a name for fresher talent.

Charlamagne Tha God, Universal Hip-Hop Museum president Rocky Bucano, and Forbes’ Zack O’Malley Greenburg and Natalie Robehmed picked this year’s class of Future Moguls.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Forbes Reveals Their List Of Hip-Hop’s Future Moguls To Kick Off 2018

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 days ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 days ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 days ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos