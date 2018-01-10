HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett Smith Debuts A New Hairstyle

, the queen of cropped cuts, debuted a different ‘do on Tuesday. Jada Pinkett Smith
The
star posted her “new year, new hair” look to Instagram with the simple caption, “Then came 2018.” She kept a signature short style, but opted for an asymmetrical lob, showing off her insanely high cheekbones. Lobs are trending for 2018 and Jada personalized it with her own flair. Come thru with a new style, queen! Girls Trip
Beauties, we have to know, is it HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section.
Take Our Poll
DON’T MISS:
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: This Mirror Will Tell You Everything That’s Wrong With Your Face
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: ‘Get Out’ And ‘Black Mirror’ Star Daniel Kaluuya Goes For Gray On The Red Carpet
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Cassie Ventura Ventures Out In Versace For The New Year
33 Short Natural Haircuts That Will Make You Want To Take Out Your Weave And Risk It All
21 photos Launch gallery
1. @LupitaNyongo
Source:Instagram
1 of 21
2. @authentically.b
Source:Instagram
2 of 21
3. @BritneyDee3
Source:Instagram
3 of 21
4. @discoveringme2511
Source:Instagram
4 of 21
5. @iamnicoleokeke
Source:Instagram
5 of 21
6. @GeliForLeFac
Source:Instagram
6 of 21
7. @misskendrak
Source:Instagram
7 of 21
8. @daniellelit_
Source:Instagram
8 of 21
9. @urbaniii
Source:Instagram
9 of 21
10. @ms_tee_ngomane
Source:Instagram
10 of 21
11. @modelesque_nic
Source:Instagram
11 of 21
12. @naturalbelle
Source:Instagram
12 of 21
13. @bankonmephotography2
Source:Instagram
13 of 21
14. @authentically.b
Source:Instagram
14 of 21
15. @iamhamamat
Source:Instagram
15 of 21
16. @chasingcurly
Source:Instagram
16 of 21
17. @magically_coiled
Source:Instagram
17 of 21
18. @dennydaily
Source:Instagram
18 of 21
19. @kiishographer
Source:Instagram
19 of 21
20. @kdom_mua
Source:Instagram
20 of 21
21. @twylachristina
Source:Instagram
21 of 21