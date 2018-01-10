Fashion & Style
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett Smith Debuts A New Hairstyle

Jada Pinkett Smith, the queen of cropped cuts, debuted a different ‘do on Tuesday.

Then came 2018✨

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmiith) on

The Girls Trip star posted her “new year, new hair” look to Instagram with the simple caption, “Then came 2018.” She kept a signature short style, but opted for an asymmetrical lob, showing off her insanely high cheekbones. Lobs are trending for 2018 and Jada personalized it with her own flair. Come thru with a new style, queen!

Beauties, we have to know, is it HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section.

