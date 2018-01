Human Being Of The Week: Journi D’Khaos Prewitt

Your browser does not support iframes.

Journi D’Khaos Prewitt is this week’s Human Being Of The Week! The 17-year-old started a monthly reading subscription box for kids. It encourages them to read and learn new things. Check out Prewitt’s website here.

