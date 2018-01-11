Feature Story
Binge Alert: ‘Living Single’ Set To Stream On Hulu

"Oooh in a 90's kinda world..."

The show that set the stage for ‘Friends’ will have a second resurgence when Hulu begins streaming ‘Living Single’ on Thursday, January 11.

‘Living Single’ was a groundbreaking series that profiled four dynamic Black women living in Brooklyn, New York. The series covered everything from relationships to entrepreneurship and gave the world a small peek into what it felt like to be a modern Black woman.

The streaming service announced the decision in a tweet on Monday, quickly lighting the internet on fire.

Last year Queen Latifah ignited fans excitement when she announced working on a possible reboot.

So beauties, what are your plans for the weekend?

Photos