Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Is The Youngest Person To Ever Grace The Cover Of Vogue

Tennis champion Serena Williams became a household name by dominating the sports world for decades. Now, Serena is embracing her new roles as both mother and wife, opening up to Vogue about the joys and difficulties of both. Right on the cusp of Williams announcing she would not be participating in the Australian Open this year, the 36-year-old shared the spotlight with her four month old daughter, Alexia Olympia Ohanian Jr on the February issue.

In the cover story, the newlywed revealed how her early motherhood fears during pregnancy disappeared as soon as she met her child.

“We’re not spending a day apart until she’s eighteen,” Serena told the mag.

“Now that I’m 36 and I look at my baby, I remember that this was also one of my goals when I was little, before tennis took over, when I was still kind of a normal girl who played with dolls. Oh, my God, I loved my dolls.”

Serena even teased the idea of being a housewife saying, “To be honest, there’s something really attractive about the idea of moving to San Francisco and just being a mom.”

But don’t worry, tennis fans, Serena isn’t going to step away from the court that easily.

“Maybe this goes without saying, but it needs to be said in a powerful way: I absolutely want more Grand Slams. I’m well aware of the record books, unfortunately. It’s not a secret that I have my sights on 25.”

