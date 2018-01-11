9 Rappers Quitting Drugs In 2018

Photo by

9 Rappers Quitting Drugs In 2018

In the wake of so many celebrity prescription drug overdoses many rappers are turning a new leaf in 2018 and are vowing (or at least trying) to kick their bad habits and stay away from drugs.

1. Mozzy

At the top of the year, Mozzy revealed that he’s officially done with lean. The Sacramento rapper has rocked the double cup openly over the years and has finally kicked the habit. Mozzy posted a short video on Instagram to announce that he’s done with lean. At the time of posting the video (Jan. 3), he was already 12 days deep. In addition to that, he used his platform to kick off the #KickDaCupChallenge.

Fuk that kup!!!! 🏆 #KickDaCupChallange

A post shared by Mozzy (@mozzy) on

 

2. Lil Pump

Lil Pump’s been one of the many rappers who’ve played as a Xanax advocate. Throughout his career, he’s constantly referenced the drug in his music to the point where it became part of his brand. On New Year’s Eve, the rapper hit the ‘Gram to flex his jewelry while posted up in the studio with the caption reading, “2018 we going even more crazy love yall 👌🏽💓(btw I don’t take xanz no more fuck Xanax 2018).”

 

 3. Lil Uzi Vert

Following the death of Lil Peep, Lil Uzi Vert also denounced Xanax. Uzi empathized with Peep’s reason to do drugs. The next day, the rapper tweeted that he was going sober following Peep’s death. He’s yet to give an update on whether he’s been completely off of the Xans but we definitely are hoping so.

Continue reading 9 Rappers Quitting Drugs In 2018

