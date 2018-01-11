Racial Bias Suit Against A White Coroner Moves Forward

Photo by

National
Home > National

Racial Bias Suit Against A White Coroner Moves Forward

Black-owned funeral homes presented strong evidence in court.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

A federal judge ruled on Friday that there’s enough evidence to allow six Black-owned funeral homes to sue a county coroner in Mississippi for steering business to competing White-owned funeral homes, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

SEE ALSO: Bronx Funeral Home Under Fire For Presenting Wrong Woman At Open-Casket Memorial

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove has “all but completely excluded” the Black-owned funeral homes from obtaining business from the county, the attorney representing the plaintiffs stated, adding that Hargrove’s decisions are based on race.

Hargrove usually makes decisions on the county’s behalf about picking up bodies, autopsies, storage and burials. U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett saw sufficient evidence that the coroner showed favoritism toward White-owned funeral homes to justify a trial. One of the plaintiffs testified that the coroner told her that his decisions about where to direct corpses is based on racial: “White bodies go to White funeral homes and Black bodies go to Black funeral homes.” The judge dismissed some of the claims but kept 10 out of 13.

The coroner and a county lawyer denied the allegation. They claimed the coroner’s office follows directions from the deceased and their families. A pathologist, who’s independent of the coroner’s office, performs the autopsies and typically conducts them at White-owned funeral homes. The Black-owned funeral homes also lack important resources like proper refrigeration. The judge, however, was not convinced by their defense.

SOURCE:  Minneapolis Star Tribune, Associated Press

SEE ALSO:

Ben Carson Kicks Out 66-Year-Old Chicago Resident Of ‘Closed’ Meeting For Asking About Fair Housing

Rachel ‘Transracial’ Dolezal Made A Shirt To Protest H&amp;M And Failed

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 days ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 days ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 days ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos