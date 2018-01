Taraji P. Henson Is Fierce As Proud Mary!

Your browser does not support iframes.

Actress Taraji P. Henson has played just about every character in the book. She’s a very versatile actress capable of portraying any character she embodies. She’ll now star in the action-packed film Proud Mary that has everybody impatiently awaiting its release.

“That was my mission I’m a character actress. I’m trained, that’s what I came on her to do, to play as many characters as possible,” said Henson about the roles she’s played.

Proud Mary is a film that follows the life of a hitman or more specifically a hitwoman.

“Assassin takes it to a whole other level. Even though she’s a professional, she works for the streets… She’s a hired hitman,” explained Henson. “That’s what she does. She can kill you in the club.”

Listen above to hear how Henson describes her character as Proud Mary which opens in theaters Friday, January 12, 2018.

