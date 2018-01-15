Chrissy Teigen Has Developed A Relationship With Sophia The Robot And It’s….Creepy

Since the invention of the hyper-aware Sophia The Robot, the world has been keeping a close eye on everything she–er, it tweets. Even though more than a few kinks still need to be worked out, it doesn’t change the fact that she still looks real enough for the rest of us actual humans to be uncomfortable. It goes without saying that if robots ever do try to overthrow our government and take over the world, it wouldn’t hurt to be on their good side, which is why a lot of people are sucking up to Sophia.
Chrissy Teigen is known for her jokes, and she lets them fly at anyone worthy of getting roasted–even Sophia The Robot. When Sophia tweeted about going to New York last month, Teigen made a joke about the state of her makeup, proud she had roasted a robot on some next level ish.
While playing it safe, it’s important that Teigen made sure the robot knew all about her gated home and the fact that she wants to meet somewhere with good lighting…you really can’t be subtle about these things when you’re meeting up with a robot.
yes a well-lit French bistro sounds perfect!! I am back in LA now at my (gated) home but please let me know when you are here!! https://t.co/lSfQbsadFB