Chris Brown Forced To Give Up Pet Monkey; Could Face Possible Charges

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Chris Brown could be prosecuted for having his pet monkey without a permit.

As cute as Chris Brown’s pet monkey is, it’s definitely been attracting some unwanted attention to Chris’ life. Last month, the R&B singer faced backlash from people on social media after Chris’ 3-year old daughter Royalty was pictured holding the monkey. People thought the monkey was a danger to Royalty and it belonged in the wild, but Chris wasn’t buying it and told everyone to relax.

However according to police, several people took action on Chris and actually notified California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, who opened an investigation on him. And unfortunately for Chris, it turns out he never got a permit to possess the exotic monkey, so authorities got a search warrant to enter his home, but rather than getting raided, Chris agreed to surrender the animal. So sadly at the moment Chris no longer has his monkey, but that’s not where it ends.

