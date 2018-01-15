Feature Story
Lil Kim On Eve And Their Alleged Old Beef: ‘Why Do You Girls Always Do This To Me?’

The Queen Bee doesn't believe their past tense moments were exactly how "The Talk" co-host described them.

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Lil Kim is not here for Eve’s accusations that the two had beef back in the day.

It all started on a recent episode of The Talk, when the former Ruff Ryder rapper opened about her “non beef-beef” with the Queen Bee. Apparently, the topic was “hating someone from first sight.”

“When I first started in the business, I had been a big big giant fan of Lil Kim. So, I would run up to her and be like, ‘Hey girl, I love you so much. I just got signed. Can you please be on my album?’” Eve recalled.

She added that Kim was pretty aloof towards her and really wasn’t trying to collaborate with her in the studio.

“I don’t think that she hated me. I think that I was just so overexcited to see her,” she added.

The good news is that the two ended up bonding during an industry dinner later and have been friends since.

 

Well, Kim caught wind of her homie’s comments and took to social media to clear up any misunderstanding.

“Why do you girls always do this me? Trying to make me out to be the bad guy?” Kim wrote on Twitter. “I don’t remember it that way at all.”

“We were not fighting. We are real friends,” she continued. “We can have this debate and still cuddle on the couch and watch a movie together.”

Then, she makes light of the entire ordeal:

We’re glad that either way, it’s all love. But perhaps next time, Eve should be a little more cautious about whose name she drops in her on-air stories, especially when it’s her own friends.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about this non beef-beef? Was it worth even sharing in the first place?

