Offset Gets Cardi B name Tatted on His Neck!

I was told its bad luck to get the person you want to spend the rest of your life with tatted on your body.

Maybe its not true, considering Offset just tatted Cardi B name on his neck weeks following their engagement.

Could this mean they’ll last forever or will this tattoo back fire and they not even make it down the alter.

I’ll Keep you updated.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Sunday 3-7pm, Friday 7pm-9pm & Monday – Friday 3am-6am on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: