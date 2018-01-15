Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Not The One Hun! Oprah Claps Back At Troll, ‘Why Are You Here?’

The Golden Globen winner had time today y'all!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Y’all: Mama Oprah had time yesterday!

It all started when the recent Golden Globe winner and veteran journalist posted a preview of a Sunday CBS interview with Tracee Ellis Ross, Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, America Ferrera and other prominent women about their new anti-sexual harassment initiative Time’s Up.

 

Then, with their gloom and doom, an Internet troll started it by posting a comment to Oprah, “I don’t like you.”

But don’t worry: Oprah finished it!

“Then why are [you] here on this feed? Life is too short to follow and engage with people [you] don’t like. Peace out,” she replied, clapping all the way back!

 

Naturally, Black Twitter was all over this one:

 

Whoever this Aubrey Grace is, we’re pretty sure that she’s learned this valuable lesson: DON’T EVER come for Oprah unless sent for!

RELATED NEWS:

He Tried It! Seal Takes Shots at Oprah Over Her Past Interactions with Harvey Weinstein

Oprah Shares Devastating Estate Damage After Deadly California Mudslides

Oprah Winfrey For President In 2020?

47th Annual Golden Apple Awards

#CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman's Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

15 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman's Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

#CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman's Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 week ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 week ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 week ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos