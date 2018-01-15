Priceless! ‘Sh—thole’ Projected On Trump Hotel To Protest Racist Comment

Priceless! ‘Sh—thole’ Projected On Trump Hotel To Protest Racist Comment

Posted 5 hours ago
President Donald Trump’s District of Columbia hotel has a new look that’s getting rave reviews on social media. The words “This Place is a Sh—thole” were projected onto the front wall above the entrance to the hotel on Saturday night. The creative act of protest included piles of poop emojis for extra emphasis.

Trump continues to catch fire for his remarks about Haiti and the African continent. At least one senator confirmed that he used the expletive during a White House meeting on immigration. Robin Bell is credited for the projection. He previously used the same method to shine the words “emoluments welcome” on Trump properties to protest Trump making money from taxpayers through the government use of his hotels and office buildings. Here’s how some folks responded to his latest projection:

Black Pastor Goes Ballistic Trying To Defend Trump’s Racism To Joy-Ann Reid

Trump ‘Is Racist’: Don Lemon Exits Sunken Place, Returns With Super Black Card

