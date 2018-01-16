H&M’s South African Stores Shut Down After Protests Over ‘Monkey’ Hoodie

Photo by

H&M’s South African Stores Shut Down After Protests Over ‘Monkey’ Hoodie

Their apology wasn't enough.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 7 hours ago
The backlash against H&M’s “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” has been epic. The Weeknd refuses to work with the retail store, LeBron James slammed H&M on social media and there have been protests all over South Africa. Watch a clip below:

Now, CNN is reporting 17 H&M stores have “temporarily” closed in South Africa. In reference to the protests, H&M said “None of our staff or customers have been injured. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will open the stores as soon as the situation is safe again.” The statement continued, “We strongly believe that racism and bias in any shape or form, deliberate or accidental, are simply unacceptable. We stress that our wonderful store staff had nothing to do with our poorly judged product and image.”

Also, as we reported, Terry Mango, the boy’s mother, was not offended. She wrote on social media, “That’s my son … I’ve been to all photo shoots and this was not an exception, everyone is entitled to their opinion about this. This is one of hundreds of outfits my son has modeled … stop crying Wolf all the time, unnecessary issue. Get over it.” See below:

Terry and her son live in Sweden.

SOURCE: CNN

 

