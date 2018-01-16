Finally, Black GOP Lawmaker Calls Out Trump

Photo by

National
Home > National

Finally, Black GOP Lawmaker Calls Out Trump

Meanwhile, most of Rep. Mia Love’s Republican colleagues remain silent.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

Rep. Mia Love, a Utah Republican, admitted on Sunday that President Donald Trump’s remarks were racist, in which he called Haiti and African nations “shithole countries,” CNN reported.

SEE ALSO: Why The Timing Of Trump’s Racist ‘Shithole Countries’ Comment Shouldn’t Be Ignored

 “I can’t defend the indefensible. You have to understand that there are countries that struggle out there. But their people, their people are good people and they’re part of us. We’re Americans,” said Love, who is Haitian-American.

Trump came under fire after he used the vulgar language during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators at the White House to describe Haiti and the African continent. He later denied using the language, but at least one Democratic senator who attended the meeting confirmed that he heard the president make the remarks. The president and lawmakers were discussing U.S. immigration policy. Trump said he would preferring immigrants from countries like Norway. Despite her president’s denial, Love believes he made the comment but doesn’t know the context. “I’m looking forward to finding out what happened, but more importantly, I’m looking forward to fixing the problem,” she added. On Thursday night, the lawmaker called on Trump to “apologize to both the American people and the nations he so wantonly maligned.”

While two Republicans at the meeting claim that Trump did not use the expletive, at least GOP senator confirmed indirectly that the president did make the comment. Most of Love’s GOP colleagues are looking the other way and hoping their president’s latest racist comment goes away quickly. The party’s leadership has been silent, most notably Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. The Senate’s lone Black Republican, South Carolina’s Tim Scott, failed to go as far as Love did in his response to Trump. “If these comments are the president’s words they are disappointing to say the least,” Scott said.

SOURCE:  CNN

SEE ALSO:

Trump ‘Is Racist’: Don Lemon Exits Sunken Place, Returns With Super Black Card

Black Pastor Goes Ballistic Trying To Defend Trump’s Racism To Joy-Ann Reid

Omarosa Had A Sexual Relationship With Donald Trump, Former ‘Atlanta Housewives’ Star Claims

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 week ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 week ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 week ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos