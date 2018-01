Tiffany Haddish has landed a Superbowl commercial

Last year was great for break out star Tiffany Haddish, and it seems like things just keep getting better for her in 2018. According to sources at US Magazine, after a Hilarious Swamp Tour story on Jimmy Kimmel Live the comedian and actress has landed a Groupon commercial that will air during the Superbowl. Being a dedicated Groupon user herself, Haddish will have the opportunity to recommend some of her favorite categories.

According to sources Groupon’s Chief Marketing Officer Vinayak Hegde said, “Tiffany’s award’winning talent and well-known passion for our brand make her the perfect choice to serve as the face of Groupon.” For the full story click here…

Also On 100.3: