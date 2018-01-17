The Wake Up: Simone Biles Says She Was Sexually Assaulted, Aziz Ansari Responds To Allegations, Man Deported After 30 Years

Coming Forward

Four-time gold medalist Simone Biles revealed she was sexually assaulted by the Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. The 20-year-old said in a statement, “I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar. Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper. There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault. This behavior is completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive, especially coming from someone whom I was TOLD to trust. As I continue to work through the pain, I kindly ask everyone to respect my privacy. This is a process, and one that I need more time to work through.”

Gabby Douglas has also accused the doctor of assault and TMZ reports “there are reportedly more than 100 victims.” We hope justice is served for these young women.

Aziz Ansari Speaks Out

Over the weekend, an anonymous woman came forward on a site called Babe.net, claiming Aziz Ansari was inappropriate with her on a date. Although she never told him to stop, she did says she gave the writer and actor “non verbal clues,” you can read the full story here.

Aziz released a statement, “In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.” He continued, “The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,; upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”

Heartbreaking

We are already seeing the horror of the Trump administration’s anti-immigration policies. On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day a Michigan man was deported to Mexico after living here for 30 years. He moved to the U.S. when he was 10 years old and had been trying since he was an adult to get legal status but because he was born one year earlier, he didn’t qualify to apply for DACA. The Obama administration gave him extensions and the Trump administration kicked him out. According to Detroit Free Press, “He has no criminal record — not even a traffic ticket — and pays taxes every year.”

