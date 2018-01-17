Fashion & Style
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Who Rocked Their Plus Size Curves Best At The 2018 NAACP Image Awards?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards brought out the best of the best last night on the red carpet in both talent and style. Black women definitely represented on the red carpet as they always do! Our plus-size stars stepped out fashionably. Get the details on each look and take our poll below to let us know who dressed their curves the best.

Danielle Brooks was a whimsical beauty in this stunning custom made Michael Costello gown. Between the plunging neckline and silver flower detail that accented her waist, the melanin was on point! Her hair was braided into a fitting crown style to go with her princess-themed look.

49th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

The Real talk show host Loni Love also came out to represent, sporting a sexy black and silver gown that complimented her full-figured curves. The short-sleeved gown had a silver “rain-drop” effect, with a stylish black band around her waist. Her hair and make-up was simply flawless!

49th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

And last but definitely not least, we have Niecy Nash who wore a light pastel-metallic Mac Duggal gown. This piece had a “goddess” theme, with a low cut neckline and fitted waist. She gave the crowd leg action with the thigh high slit that also showed off her cute metallic heels.

49th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

All three women sported a beautiful and classy look for the evening, but who do think rocked their full-figured curves the best? Take your pick in our poll below!

Photos