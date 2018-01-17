Tarana Burke Urges New York Lawmakers To Pass Child Victims Act

Photo by

National
Home > National

Tarana Burke Urges New York Lawmakers To Pass Child Victims Act

The #MeToo movement founder is helping survivors seek justice.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, is fighting for the passage of the Child Victims Act, a measure intended to help sexual abuse survivors have an easier time with seeking justice through legal means. She is calling on lawmakers in New York to pass the measure, the New York Daily News reported.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to include a provision to pass the bill — allowing survivors to bring civil cases until their 50th birthdays and felony criminal cases until their 28th birthdays — in his proposed state budget Tuesday afternoon. Currently, survivors can only present cases until their 23rd birthdays.

“I think that we know that things only work when they have resources behind it,” Burke, whose own experience with horrifying childhood sexual abuse has pushed her in this fight, said. “That would definitely be a sign that it’s an issue the governor is taking seriously and stands behind.”

The Child Victims Act successfully passed the Assembly several times in the last 12 years, but has been challenged in the GOP-controlled Senate. New York was selected as a state for promoting the bill because of its status as a trailblazer when it comes to social issues.

“I look at New York as a leader in many ways on a lot of issues, so it’s surprising that we’re not moving as quickly on this,” Burke, who started Me Too a decade ago, said.

Burke has met many survivors who expressed frustration with having no recourse “once they find the strength to confront the reality of their abuse.” If the legal timeframe that victims could bring up cases is expanded, this move would help to empower survivors, Burke explained.

“Ultimately, as a society we have to find demonstrative ways to protect our children and interrupt sexual violence in all forms,” Burke said.

The bill also includes a one-year window to revive old cases, a guideline that some religious groups have opposed. However, the criticism won’t stop Burke from her passionate fight.

Lawmakers’ battle over the bill could be the result of a money issue,  Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said to WGRZ. Cuomo’s inclusion of the measure in his budget proposal could act as an incentive for its passage in the Senate.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, WGRZ

SEE ALSO:

The Originator Of The #MeToo Movement Is A Black Woman

Here’s Why Only A Few Women Of Color Report Sexual Assault

The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington

39 photos Launch gallery

The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington

Continue reading The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington

The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 week ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 week ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 week ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos