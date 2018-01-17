Conservative Teen Challenges Ben Carson For Title Of Most Delusional Black Trump Supporter

Look out, Ben Carson and Paris Dennard. A Black teenager is challenging his fellow Black conservatives for the title of the most mind-blowingly misguided cape-wearer for the president in existence.

CJ Pearson insisted that if Martin Luther King were alive today, the civil rights icon would not only support President Trump, he would actively cheer him on. The 15-year-old former Republican apparently felt it was necessary to deliver that message to his more than 73,000 Twitter followers in a video released Monday – the national King holiday.

“I would argue that President Trump has led a presidency that Martin Luther King would be proud of,” said the 15-year-old, who first made a name for himself criticizing President Obama a few years ago. “It’s kind of funny to say, because everyone in the media, everyone on the left, is hellbent on accusing this president of being a racist, a bigot and all these other baseless accusations that have no merit at all.”

.@realDonaldTrump has done more for black folks in one year than Obama did in eight. #MLK would be proud. #MAGA #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/bpkP2greqd — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) January 15, 2018

Pearson, of course, made no mention of any of the overtly racist behavior from our president, such as his most recent comments about Haitians and Africans, or even the tax plan that was expected to wreak havoc on both the middle and lower classes. Instead, the YouTuber who Time called an “activist” ran down a revisionist list of what he said Trump has done for Black people – work that Pearson insisted King would be proud of.

“[Trump] is doing what Martin Luther King implored us to do: to look past the color of one’s skin and instead look to the content of one’s character,” he misguidedly said. “This is a president who has done more for Black folks in a year than President Obama did in eight years!”

Pearson’s renown began in 2015 with a video questioning Obama’s commitment to keeping American safe, but his online celebrity status took off after he chided the 44th president for extending a White House invitation to a Muslim student in Texas who created a clock before his racist teacher thought it was a bomb.

“But when a Muslim kid builds a clock? Come on by,” Pearson said in the video, also released in 2015.

Although he’s still young and there is still time for him to realize the errors in his ways, Pearson’s delusions have blinded him from seeing the president in a racist light.

“You wanna tell me that President Trump doesn’t like Black people?” he asked rhetorically in Mondays video.”President Trump has done more for Black people than Obama wished to do and could do. And that is the truth.”

He continued, pointing in the camera: “[Trump] is doing what Martin Luther King implored us to do: to look past the color of one’s skin and instead look to the content of one’s character. President Trump and Martin Luther King are two birds of the same feather.”

Boy, bye.

Correction: The original version of this article referred to Pearson as homophobic because of a podcast titled “The Queers Are Destroying America” that was incorrectly attributed to him. The text of this article has been updated to reflect the correction.

