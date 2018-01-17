Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

These Hidden Messages In Black Mirror Season 4 Will Totally Blow Your Mind

Spoiler alert.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

If you ever wondered about the theory that each Black Mirror episode exists in the same Universe, then season 4 of the hit Netflix show may prove the theory to be true. There were so many hidden messages, a.k.a. Easter Eggs, in the latest season that makes it clear that everything in the Black Mirror-verse is connected.

For example, the “Metalhead” episode in season 4  had a “San Junipero” postcard on the table. Season 3’s “San Junipero” is one of the more popular episodes of the entire series.

 

Want your mind blow? Hit the flip for more and let the conspiracies begin.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading These Hidden Messages In Black Mirror Season 4 Will Totally Blow Your Mind

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 week ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 week ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 week ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos