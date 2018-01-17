‘New California’ Wants To Separate From Urban Areas — And You Can Guess What That Really Means

‘New California’ Wants To Separate From Urban Areas — And You Can Guess What That Really Means

This is coded language for racist as hell.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 13 hours ago
There is an actually a movement called “New California,” which you may have seen trending on social media last night. In short, it’s people in the rural areas of Cali who want to be a different state than the urban areas. Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento and other cities along the coast would be separate from the rest of California. The other states would identify as “New California.” What does old Cali have in common? This where the majority of the Black and brown people, while the other cities in “New California” are overwhelming white and segregated.

The “founders” of New California released a statement yesterday, “Well, it’s been ungovernable for a long time. High taxes, education, you name it, and we’re rated around 48th or 50th from a business climate and standpoint in California. The state of New California would incorporate most of the state’s rural counties, leaving the urban coastal counties to the current state of California.” The statement continued. “There’s something wrong when you have a rural county such as this one, and you go down to Orange County which is mostly urban, and it has the same set of problems, and it happens because of how the state is being governed and taxed.”

This is clearly coded language. Their area, which is predominately conservative and Republican, wants to separate from the other areas that are predominately brown and liberal. Twitter wasn’t here for it:

Good luck with separating Cali. As the New York Post reports, there have been other efforts to separate the Sunshine State in the past and it always failed.

SOURCE: New York Post

Photos