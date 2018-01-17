Columbus Teenage Killed In Court By Deputy

At 12:40pm today deputies responded to an altercation in Franklin County court today that resulted in the death of 16-year old Columbus teen Joseph Haynes.

It is being reported that Haynes got into an altercation with a deputy and his family in the courtroom. Durring the altercation the deputy was thrown to the grown and attacked, the deputy responded by firing his gun and hit Haynes in the abdomen. Haynes was transported to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 1:14pm and the deputy was treated for injuries sustained during the incident.

Haynes had a history of domestic violence and was appearing in court because he was on probation after being caught with a weapon that he threatened to kill two people with. The gun belonged to his mother. Haynes was charged in 2016 with domestic violence after choking his mother but she dropped the charges against him.

Police say a full investigation of this incident will be conducted

UPDATED 1/17/18 10:20PM:

Grandmother of Haynes recounts what she saw to a representative from The Columbus Dispatch

