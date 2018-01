SUPER DOPE: Diddy Donates $200,000 To French Montana’s Mama Hope Initiative

It’s always good to see celebs giving back and Diddy has decided to put his money where his mouth is.

Diddy is giving back in a major way! The hip hop mogul recently announced plans to donate $200,000 to French Montana’s #Unforgettable Healthcare Campaign, which will help build maternal healthcare facilities – including a prenatal care clinic, a birth house, a new ambulance and more – at the Suubi Health Center in Budondo, Uganda.

