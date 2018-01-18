Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Stacey Dash Attempts To Slam Oprah and Seal

It should surprise no one that Stacey is against the #MeToo movement.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
'America' - Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Stacey Dash has a lot of time on her hands and this week she used some of it come for Oprah Winfrey, the #MeToo movement, and Seal.

Last week Seal stepped in it when he criticized Oprah Winfrey among the clamor for her to run for President in 2020. While he later retracted his statements, Stacey agreed with his initial post.

In a piece for American News Hub, she headed up her length opinion piece with a disclaimer, stating that TMZ originally wanted her to weigh in on the beef between Oprah and Seal. In the intro, Stacey also claimed that her assistant tweeted a picture of Harvey Weinstein and Oprah and a separate post that said “don’t be fooled” on her behalf. While she’s not taking responsibility for those posts, she’s didn’t disagree with those messages.

“Seal spoke up,” she wrote. “He upset the homecoming, Prom Queen and Class President, Oprah. Seal walked back what he had to say. Fine.”

It seems that Stacey has a problem with Oprah, a self-made millionaire, being so popular with people across party lines.

“Seal’s entitled to his opinion, whichever one he chooses to support or retract,” she said. “With me, the use of his ‘words’ was done by an overzealous assistant who now knows better. However, I stand firm on my own belief that the kids at the cool table knew.”

Stacey also used her article to call The Golden Globes a “televised bully pulpit.” It’s unclear how she was hating from outside of the awards show when she couldn’t get in.

But she didn’t focus all of her ire on Oprah and Seal, she also took issue with the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement. Stacey, who claims that Harvey made a pass at her, doubts that Oprah couldn’t have known about his reputation for being inappropriate with many actresses.

Beyond that, Stacey believes that the male sex has been “has been under assault for the last decade,” and the current climate around calling men out is harmful to masculinity itself.

“Men kiss. They make the move. It’s always been because that’s how men are wired. It’s not toxic masculinity. Being a letch is not the same as being masculine,” she wrote. “Being an awful person is not the same as being male. Make no mistake; there are agendas at work here. There is a concerted effort to purge masculinity from society for whatever reasons.”

RELATED STORIES:

Seal Battles Sexual Assault Allegation Days After Urging Victims To Come Forward

He Tried It! Seal Takes Shots at Oprah Over Her Past Interactions with Harvey Weinstein

Girl Bye! Stacey Dash Blames Intern For Tweet That Called Auntie Maxine A ‘Media Buffoon’

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Stacey Dash Attempts To Slam Oprah and Seal

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos