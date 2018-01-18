New York Mayor Says Policing In The City Was Broken

D.L. got to talk to who he calls one of his favorite politicians right now New York Mayor Bill De Blasio. He won re-election in the city for his second term.

Before jumping into politics, Hughley had to share the pain in sometime being married to a Black woman.

“I’m like, ‘only bad things are coming from me commenting on that,” expressed De Blasio.

Being elected for a second term in the city means as a politician you’re doing something right. Hughley wanted to know what De Blasio did to get re-elected.

“I think there’s something very big going on and changing in this city,” explained De Blasio. “But I think it’s starting to change in the country too. People want boldness and they do not want half measures anymore. For example, when I ran I said, ‘we have something broken in the way we were policing this city.’”

