Puerto Rico School’s Power Comes Back On, Students Rejoice!

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Staff and students at a school in San Juan erupted with joy in early January when they regained electricity.

The entire island of Puerto Rico lost power after Hurricane Maria tore through in September of 2017. Academia Bautista Puerto Nuevo, a school that serves around 1,100 students, waited 112 days for their power to return.

The video was posted to the school’s Facebook page last week with a message in Spanish calling the moment one of “indisputable joy.” Students and instructors alike could be seen celebrating, some running out of classrooms and others ringing bells.

