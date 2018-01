Instagram Introduces Activity Status For Your DMs & Users Are Not Happy

Via | HotNewHipHop

Your social media presence is becoming less and less private when it comes to showing your activity on any given app or platform. Facebook’s Messenger tells your friends the second you log in or log off, SnapChat shows the exact amount of seconds since a friend opened your picture and now Instagram is joining in on the trend.

If your Instagram has been updated recently, you’ll see in your direct chat section that the last time your friends were on is stated under their name. It will also read “active now” if that user is currently on the app.

READ MORE