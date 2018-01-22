Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Ava DuVernay Is Searching For The Next Visionary Filmmaker

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

How would you like to meet Ava DuVernay? How would you like to have $100,000 to make a feature film? Well Ava, Disney and Nissan have partnered to give one lucky winner the chance of a lifetime by launching a nationwide search for the next visionary filmmaker in celebration of the upcoming release of “A Wrinkle in Time.”

If you didn’t know our girl Ava wrote, produced and directed her first narrative feature “I Will Follow” in 2010 on a budget of $50,000. So you’ll be getting double the budget that she had for her first feature film. “I’m thrilled to stand with Nissan and Disney to launch this dynamic contest with the goal of supporting an emerging filmmaker to think big, be bold and move forward bravely.”

Now to promote her next film A Wrinkle In Time she’s putting on the next big thing. For more information check out the video above and head over to AWITFilmChallenge.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Ava DuVernay Is Searching For The Next Visionary Filmmaker

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos