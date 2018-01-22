Rapper Chris Classic Puts H&M On Blast With New Track ‘Coolest Monkey In The Jungle’

Rapper Chris Classic has a lot to say when it comes to current events.
When the H&M controversy first hit of the Black kid wearing a “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” hoodie, Chris was one of the first to respond. He re-edited the ad campaign to change the monkey title to a king title. Check it out below.
I made this because I dont wanna see this young Kings face anymore with the shirt he was hired to wear by H&M. I'm almost certain the Persson Family and their $31 Billion wont care in Sweden but… this lil guy will see his pics and the mockery one day because the internet doesnt erase… so I just hope he gets to see this one or any like it that celebrate him. #mysavoirfaire
Now Chris has more to say with his new track “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.” Not only does he take on H&M, but he tackles the growing discussion on sexual assault, as well as his feelings about current rappers. Watch Chris spit politics below!
Chris has already spent time in the game and it seems like celebs like Tyrese have already been fans. The actor even went out his way to post about Chris on Instagram.
❌❌❌❌. 6… Most frequently asked questions and DM’s I’ve been getting about @MrChrisClassic 1.. People are asking is Chris Classic signed to me? No…. 2.. Why am I pushing him so hard? Cause he’s been a friend and brother and wrote most of my new album… 3.. Is Chris the one that broke the internet from redesigning the black kids racist H&M sweater and flip pain into empowerment? Yes…. ( swipe left to see the infamous sweater ).. 4… is it true that 4 labels have already reached out to Chris…? Yes…. 5.. What’s his Instagram name… @MrChrisClassic 6. That beat hits Hard af who produced it? @SeigeMonstracity ( see the full #CoolestMonkeyInTheJungle video right now in my instagram bio ) and please drop your favorite bars in the comments below ….
If you’re feeling Chris’ track, be sure to support and watch out for his next big project!