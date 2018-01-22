Feature Story
Rapper Chris Classic Puts H&M On Blast With New Track ‘Coolest Monkey In The Jungle’

The spitter reflects on the politics of today.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Microphone over the Abstract blurred on sound mixer out of focus background

Source: Thatree Thitivongvaroon / Getty

Rapper Chris Classic has a lot to say when it comes to current events.

When the H&M controversy first hit of the Black kid wearing a “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” hoodie, Chris was one of the first to respond. He re-edited the ad campaign to change the monkey title to a king title. Check it out below.

Now Chris has more to say with his new track “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.” Not only does he take on H&M, but he tackles the growing discussion on sexual assault, as well as his feelings about current rappers. Watch Chris spit politics below!

Chris has already spent time in the game and it seems like celebs like Tyrese have already been fans. The actor even went out his way to post about Chris on Instagram.

❌❌❌❌. 6… Most frequently asked questions and DM’s I’ve been getting about @MrChrisClassic 1.. People are asking is Chris Classic signed to me? No…. 2.. Why am I pushing him so hard? Cause he’s been a friend and brother and wrote most of my new album… 3.. Is Chris the one that broke the internet from redesigning the black kids racist H&M sweater and flip pain into empowerment? Yes…. ( swipe left to see the infamous sweater ).. 4… is it true that 4 labels have already reached out to Chris…? Yes…. 5.. What’s his Instagram name… @MrChrisClassic 6. That beat hits Hard af who produced it? @SeigeMonstracity ( see the full #CoolestMonkeyInTheJungle video right now in my instagram bio ) and please drop your favorite bars in the comments below ….

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

 

If you’re feeling Chris’ track, be sure to support and watch out for his next big project!

 

 

 

 

 

Photos