Amazon Prime Subscription Rate Going Up!

If you are like most of us you love your Amazon Prime account and have no issue paying that $10.99 fee. Well you might have to adjust your budget a little bit because Amazon is now going to cost 18% more per month.

The online retail tycoon has announced that the new rate for monthly subscribers will be $12.99 adding up to $156 per year. The student subscription rate is getting a slight increase as well from $5.49 to $6.49. However the annual subscription rate will remain $99 and $49 for students. So if you want to save a few dollars just pay it all upfront.

Rate changes will automatically increase for existing Prime members on February 18, 2018

