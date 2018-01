Russ Parr: Crazy Basketball Season Has Magic Johnson Thinking

Russ is really entertained by the basketball season this year. Between the intense games and the locker room brawls he can’t pick which one is better! Russ talks with Dekembe Shaq & Magic Johnson about the season so far.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: