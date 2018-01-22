The Race To Succeed John Conyers In Congress Has Begun, And It Could Get Ugly

Photo by

National
Home > National

The Race To Succeed John Conyers In Congress Has Begun, And It Could Get Ugly

Ian Conyers, who announced his candidacy to succeed his great-uncle in congress, could run against John Conyers III.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Jay-Z’s theory that “nobody wins when the family feuds” is about to be challenged in Michigan, where the great-nephew of former U.S. Rep. John Conyers formally announced his bid on Friday to succeed his great-uncle. There’s just one problem, though: While the elder Conyers was indeed looking to keep his congressional seat in the family, the relative he wants to take his place is his own son. That preference could make the next family cookout pretty awkward.

READ MORE: Embattled Rep. John Conyers Announces His Immediate Retirement

But that didn’t stop Ian Conyers, who is a sitting state senator in Michigan, from officially declaring his candidacy for the 13th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.

Conyers, the former congressman, formally endorsed the would-be candidacy of his son, John Conyers III, on the same day he abruptly resigned last month following reports that he had previously committed acts of sexual misconduct and harassment.

While his son had never expressed an interest in running for public office before, it may have been Ian Conyers incorrectly attributing his great-uncle’s resignation to health issues that convinced the former congressman to endorse his son over the already politically established state senator.

Still, Ian Conyers, who said he was running on a “stop Trump agenda,” brushed aside any concerns of facing off against John Conyers III in a primary, according to the Detroit News.

“It’s my understanding he (Conyers III) hasn’t decided if he even wants to run for the seat,” he said. “I am fully committed.”

READ MORE: Who Will Replace John Conyers In Congress? Retirement Prompts Competing Family Campaigns

Meanwhile, Conyers III has been busy trying to explain his past brushes with the law that include being charged with stabbing his then-girlfriend.

“The DA dismissed the charges, but it’s something that causes me a lot of anguish and now it’s associated with me,” he told CNN last month. “I know what happened, and I know I’m innocent.”

Despite what is sure to be a crowded field of congressional hopefuls — Michigan State Sen. Coleman Young III has also declared his candidacy along with Detroit attorney Michael Gilmore — Conyers appeared confident, if not defiant, during his announcement Friday.

“While others (candidates) will have to familiarize themselves with Washington and how it works I already have a good idea,” he said. “I am prepared to begin work from day one that I am elected to office.”

Either way, the former congressman is sure to have something to say as we get closer to the primary in August. Get your popcorn.

SEE ALSO:

Embattled Rep. John Conyers Hospitalized

Rep. John Conyers Now Confirms Settling Sexual Harassment Claims But Denies Allegations

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos