Mom Co-Signs College After Daughter Is Expelled For Racism

Source: Vesnaandjic / Getty
You know you’re wrong when your mom doesn’t even have your back.
Via
The Washington Post:
Harley Barber’s mother doesn’t want people to think that she’s hugging her daughter and telling her everything will be okay.
In fact, Barber’s mother agrees with the University of Alabama’s decision to expel the 19-year-old freshman for posting two videos of her racist rantings to her Instagram account. The videos, which were recorded and posted to Twitter by another user, went viral and angered people on her campus and across the country.
“I agree with the punishment,” Barber’s mother, Jill Barbera, told NJ.com. (Mother and daughter spell the last name differently.)
“This is not a reflection of how she was raised. She’s just degrading herself and it breaks my heart,” Barber’s mother said. “I hope someone can look at this and learn. I don’t want anyone to feel what I feel.”
