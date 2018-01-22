Feature Story
Lupita Nyong’o To Write Children’s Book Set To Inspire And Uplift Dark-Skinned Black Girls

The "Black Panther" star's "Sulwe" will drop January 2019.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Lupita Nyong’o

From Oscar-winning actress to children’s book author, it looks like Lupita Nyong’o is expanding her resume in 2018!

The Black Panther star recently announced that she is creating a series of books that will address colorism and discrimination. Even better? The story is centered on a dark skinned named Sulwe, which means “star” in Nyong’o’s native language, Luo.

According to the New York Times, “Sulwe” is the story of a 5-year-old Kenyan girl who has the darkest skin color in her family, which makes her uncomfortable and determined to find a way to lighten her skin. As the story goes on, Sulwe goes on a journey to find self-love and accept her beautiful skin.

Lupita can relate to inner struggle and society’s obsession with lighter skin.

In her powerful 2014 Black Women in Hollywood speech, Nyong’o spoke about a young girl who wanted to lighten her skin said she was inspired by Nyong’o’s self-acceptance.

The actress said, “I hope that my presence on your screens and in magazines may lead you, young girl, on a similar journey. That you will feel validation of your external beauty, but also, get to the deeper business of being beautiful inside.”

Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers will drop the book, which is aimed for readers between the ages of 5 and 7, in January 2019.

Congrats Lupita! This is exactly the kind of story our young girls need!

